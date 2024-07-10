eThekwini Municipality Boosts Youth-Owned Businesses with Financial Aid

Twenty small and medium youth-owned businesses in eThekwini have received a financial boost to enhance their growth and productivity. Through the Youth in Business Programme, each business was awarded R10,000, aimed at injecting financial aid into emerging enterprises.

Nkosenhle Madlala, Chairperson of eThekwini Municipality’s Governance and Human Capital Committee, who spearheads the programme, congratulated the recipients and assured continued support from the Mayoral Youth Development Office. "Our Youth Development Policy is not just a directive but a commitment to nurturing young aspirations and providing the necessary tools for success," Madlala stated.

He emphasized the importance of the youth fund as a cornerstone of the municipality’s youth development strategy. "This fund is a testament to our unwavering support and belief in your potential. It helps us set the agenda for the coming year and align our efforts with your evolving needs and aspirations," he added.

Nokuthula Hlophe, Mayoral Youth Development Office Manager, reinforced the office's dedication to promoting youth development by forging and strengthening relations with sister cities.

One of the funding recipients, Sandile Mhlanga, expressed gratitude for the financial support, stating, "We appreciate what the municipality has done for our businesses. We wish the programme well and hope it grows to greater heights."

The Youth in Business Programme highlights eThekwini Municipality's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth among the youth, ensuring a brighter future for young business owners in the region.