Left Menu

eThekwini Municipality Boosts Youth-Owned Businesses with Financial Aid

Nokuthula Hlophe, Mayoral Youth Development Office Manager, reinforced the office's dedication to promoting youth development by forging and strengthening relations with sister cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:35 IST
eThekwini Municipality Boosts Youth-Owned Businesses with Financial Aid
"Our Youth Development Policy is not just a directive but a commitment to nurturing young aspirations and providing the necessary tools for success," Madlala stated. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Twenty small and medium youth-owned businesses in eThekwini have received a financial boost to enhance their growth and productivity. Through the Youth in Business Programme, each business was awarded R10,000, aimed at injecting financial aid into emerging enterprises.

Nkosenhle Madlala, Chairperson of eThekwini Municipality’s Governance and Human Capital Committee, who spearheads the programme, congratulated the recipients and assured continued support from the Mayoral Youth Development Office. "Our Youth Development Policy is not just a directive but a commitment to nurturing young aspirations and providing the necessary tools for success," Madlala stated.

He emphasized the importance of the youth fund as a cornerstone of the municipality’s youth development strategy. "This fund is a testament to our unwavering support and belief in your potential. It helps us set the agenda for the coming year and align our efforts with your evolving needs and aspirations," he added.

Nokuthula Hlophe, Mayoral Youth Development Office Manager, reinforced the office's dedication to promoting youth development by forging and strengthening relations with sister cities.

One of the funding recipients, Sandile Mhlanga, expressed gratitude for the financial support, stating, "We appreciate what the municipality has done for our businesses. We wish the programme well and hope it grows to greater heights."

The Youth in Business Programme highlights eThekwini Municipality's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth among the youth, ensuring a brighter future for young business owners in the region.

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024