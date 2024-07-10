Left Menu

Wall Street Set to Open Higher Amid Earnings Season and Fed Remarks

Wall Street is poised for a strong opening, driven by gains in major tech stocks and anticipation of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This week, U.S. inflation data and second-quarter earnings reports from major banks are expected to provide further market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:40 IST
Wall Street Set to Open Higher Amid Earnings Season and Fed Remarks
AI Generated Representative Image

Wall Street looked set to open higher on Wednesday as strength in shares of its biggest companies fuels a record rally, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks and crucial inflation data expected to offer more direction this week. AI-chip favorite Nvidia jumped 2.1% in premarket trading after hitting a nearly three-week high in the previous session.

Tesla, too, gained 0.3% after HSBC hiked its price target on the EV maker's stock, which clocked its longest winning streak of 10 sessions this year on Tuesday. The rest of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks, including Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, rose between 0.3% and 0.5%, as U.S. Treasury yields slipped.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.25 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 83 points, or 0.40%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company gained 1.6% after a report that Japan's Yokohama Rubber was in talks to buy its off-road tire business for at least $1 billion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024