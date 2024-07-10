Wall Street Set to Open Higher Amid Earnings Season and Fed Remarks

Wall Street looked set to open higher on Wednesday as strength in shares of its biggest companies fuels a record rally, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks and crucial inflation data expected to offer more direction this week. AI-chip favorite Nvidia jumped 2.1% in premarket trading after hitting a nearly three-week high in the previous session.

Tesla, too, gained 0.3% after HSBC hiked its price target on the EV maker's stock, which clocked its longest winning streak of 10 sessions this year on Tuesday. The rest of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks, including Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, rose between 0.3% and 0.5%, as U.S. Treasury yields slipped.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.25 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 83 points, or 0.40%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company gained 1.6% after a report that Japan's Yokohama Rubber was in talks to buy its off-road tire business for at least $1 billion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)