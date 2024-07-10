Left Menu

Tata Motors and Mahindra Slash SUV Prices to Boost Demand

To boost demand, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have cut the prices of their SUV models. Tata revised the prices of its Harrier and Safari models and extended benefits on other SUVs, while Mahindra reduced the price of its XUV700. The move aims at increased consumer outreach.

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have announced significant price cuts across their SUV models in an effort to stimulate demand.

Tata Motors has lowered the starting prices for their Harrier (Rs 14.99 lakh) and Safari (Rs 15.49 lakh) models, while also offering benefits up to Rs 1.4 lakh on several popular SUV variants.

In the electric vehicle segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa highlighted unprecedented benefits on the Nexon.ev, making it more accessible with discounts up to Rs 1.3 lakh. Moreover, the Punch.ev is also being offered with benefits up to Rs 30,000.

Mahindra & Mahindra has reduced the price of its fully-loaded AX7 range of the XUV700 to Rs 19.49 lakh, a reduction of over Rs 2 lakh, to allow more consumers to experience the vehicle range. The company clarified that the price cuts are part of their business strategy and are unrelated to the UP EV/hybrid policy.

Despite price reductions, Mahindra reported a robust demand for the XUV700, with bookings in June up by 23 percent compared to May. The company has also increased its manufacturing capacity to meet the rising demand.

