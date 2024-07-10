Left Menu

JTL Industries Sees 21% Profit Surge Amid Rising Revenues

JTL Industries Ltd reported a 21% increase in net profit for Q1 ending June 30, reaching Rs 30.70 crore. This growth, from Rs 25.36 crore in the same period last year, comes amid higher revenues of Rs 515.37 crore. The company's expenses rose marginally to Rs 478.83 crore.

JTL Industries Ltd has reported a notable 21% increase in net profit for the quarter ending June 30, reaching Rs 30.70 crore. This is a significant rise from the Rs 25.36 crore posted in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to a filing by the company.

The surge in profit is attributed to higher revenues, which climbed to Rs 515.37 crore from Rs 504.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's expenses also saw a slight rise, reaching Rs 478.83 crore from Rs 471.66 crore.

JTL Industries, a leader in the production of electric resistance welded steel pipes, boasts a production capacity exceeding 6 lakh metric tonnes annually.

