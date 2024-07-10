JTL Industries Sees 21% Profit Surge Amid Rising Revenues
JTL Industries Ltd reported a 21% increase in net profit for Q1 ending June 30, reaching Rs 30.70 crore. This growth, from Rs 25.36 crore in the same period last year, comes amid higher revenues of Rs 515.37 crore. The company's expenses rose marginally to Rs 478.83 crore.
- Country:
- India
JTL Industries Ltd has reported a notable 21% increase in net profit for the quarter ending June 30, reaching Rs 30.70 crore. This is a significant rise from the Rs 25.36 crore posted in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to a filing by the company.
The surge in profit is attributed to higher revenues, which climbed to Rs 515.37 crore from Rs 504.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's expenses also saw a slight rise, reaching Rs 478.83 crore from Rs 471.66 crore.
JTL Industries, a leader in the production of electric resistance welded steel pipes, boasts a production capacity exceeding 6 lakh metric tonnes annually.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telecom Tariff Hikes to Generate Rs 20,000 Crore in Additional Profits, ICRA Projects 12-14% Revenue Growth
Empowering MSMEs: The Crucial Role of Cash Flow Management
FMCG Sector Predicted to Witness Revenue Growth of 7-9% This Fiscal Year
LatentView Analytics Acquires Decision Point Analysis, Harnessing AI for Revenue Growth
Titan Achieves 9% Revenue Growth in Q1 FY25 Amid Diversified Expansion