TagoreTech Inc. Aims for Tripling Revenue Growth with GaN Focus

TagoreTech Inc, known for its high-performance radio frequency solutions, is setting ambitious targets in the wake of a strategic restructuring. The US-based company, which emerged as an independent entity after its spin-off, plans to triple its revenue within the next four years, focusing on gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF technology.

The restructuring allowed TagoreTech to hone in on its high-margin GaN business and target sectors such as 5G infrastructure and defense. The company has laid out plans to double its workforce to boost R&D and product development. A new RF lab in Kolkata will also support advanced research in GaN technologies.

CEO Paul Hart, recently overseeing the Kolkata expansion, expressed confidence in achieving USD 30 million in revenue by leveraging GaN's superior attributes over traditional silicon. With no anticipated disruptions in operations, TagoreTech aims to maintain business continuity and global market leadership in next-gen RF technologies.

