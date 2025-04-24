Telecom Sector Surges with Robust Revenue Growth

Telecom service providers in India witnessed a remarkable 14.07% rise in gross revenue, reaching Rs 96,390 crore in the December quarter, compared to the previous year. This data, released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), highlights a strong growth trend within the industry.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR), a key metric for calculating government levies, also showed a healthy increase of 14.89%, climbing to Rs 77,934 crore from Rs 67,835 crore year-on-year. Reliance Jio led the market with the highest AGR of Rs 28,542.76 crore, while Bharti Airtel demonstrated an impressive 27.31% growth rate, nearly double that of Jio's year-on-year figure of 14.8%.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea and BSNL recorded AGR growth rates of 6.69% and 13.95% respectively. The government's license fees collection from telecom service providers rose by 14.75% to Rs 6,234 crore, with spectrum usage charges marking a 17% increase to Rs 989 crore, underscoring the sector's robust performance.

