Gaur NYC Residences Sells Out in Record 3 Days, Generating Rs 3100 Crore

NEW DELHI - Gaur NYC Residences, a Manhattan-themed luxury project by the Gaurs Group, was sold out within three days, amassing Rs 3100 crore in sales. The project garnered over 3000 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) within 24 hours of receiving RERA approval.

Gaurs Group, a prominent name in Indian real estate, ensured a transparent process by hosting a live lottery draw on YouTube to allocate units. Originally scheduled from September 8 to 10, the allotment period concluded early on the third day, with all 1200 units snapped up by 2 pm, leading to the closure of bookings.

Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group, stated, 'This unprecedented interest from homebuyers underscores Gaurs Group's credibility and brand value, as well as the strong appeal of Gaur NYC Residences. It also indicates high demand for premium living spaces in the Delhi-NCR region.'

Situated on an 11.8-acre plot along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the project features 10 towers, each 32 stories high. Highlights include a 60,000 sq ft, 3-storied clubhouse inspired by Madison Square, and an 118-meter swimming pool. The Gaurs Group, with a 30-year legacy, has developed over 65 million sq ft and delivered 65,000 units. They also engage in verticals like malls, schools, hotels, and solar plants.

