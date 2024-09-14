Ryanair's Summer Fleet Plans at Risk Amid Boeing Strike
Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary has warned that an ongoing Boeing workers' strike could reduce the number of aircraft the airline receives by next summer from 25 to 20. This strike adds to Boeing’s existing operational challenges, which have already decreased anticipated aircraft deliveries.
Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary warned on Saturday that a prolonged Boeing workers' strike could further impact the number of aircraft deliveries, reducing them from an expected 25 to just 20 by next summer.
O'Leary highlighted his airline's challenges, noting that it was initially scheduled to receive 30 737 MAX aircraft by summer 2025. However, operational issues at Boeing, exacerbated by the current strike, have already reduced this number.
Protests have been ongoing at Boeing factories in the Seattle area, with workers demanding better conditions while also impacting the assembly of various jet models. Boeing aims to ramp up production by year's end, despite a slower pace due to regulatory concerns.
