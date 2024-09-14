Ryanair's Summer Fleet Plans at Risk Amid Boeing Strike

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary warned on Saturday that a prolonged Boeing workers' strike could further impact the number of aircraft deliveries, reducing them from an expected 25 to just 20 by next summer.

O'Leary highlighted his airline's challenges, noting that it was initially scheduled to receive 30 737 MAX aircraft by summer 2025. However, operational issues at Boeing, exacerbated by the current strike, have already reduced this number.

Protests have been ongoing at Boeing factories in the Seattle area, with workers demanding better conditions while also impacting the assembly of various jet models. Boeing aims to ramp up production by year's end, despite a slower pace due to regulatory concerns.

