Left Menu

Ryanair's Summer Fleet Plans at Risk Amid Boeing Strike

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary has warned that an ongoing Boeing workers' strike could reduce the number of aircraft the airline receives by next summer from 25 to 20. This strike adds to Boeing’s existing operational challenges, which have already decreased anticipated aircraft deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:29 IST
Ryanair's Summer Fleet Plans at Risk Amid Boeing Strike
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary warned on Saturday that a prolonged Boeing workers' strike could further impact the number of aircraft deliveries, reducing them from an expected 25 to just 20 by next summer.

O'Leary highlighted his airline's challenges, noting that it was initially scheduled to receive 30 737 MAX aircraft by summer 2025. However, operational issues at Boeing, exacerbated by the current strike, have already reduced this number.

Protests have been ongoing at Boeing factories in the Seattle area, with workers demanding better conditions while also impacting the assembly of various jet models. Boeing aims to ramp up production by year's end, despite a slower pace due to regulatory concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024