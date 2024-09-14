Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

In a move set to redefine Rajasthan's economic landscape, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that investors from across the globe have put their trust in the state's 'double engine' government. Sharma projects that the state's economy will double over the next five years.

Returning from a successful tour of South Korea and Japan aimed at inviting investments for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit-2024, Sharma was welcomed by key figures including Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and BJP state president Madan Rathore.

Sharma highlighted the positive response from international investors, underlining future job creation and criticizing the opposition Congress for historical neglect. Supported by a slew of BJP leaders, the government aims to set new developmental benchmarks.

