Left Menu

Massive Recruitment Drive for Indian Construction Workers in Israel

Massive interviews for construction worker positions in Israel will take place at Aundh Industrial Training Institute in Pune starting from September 17. Almost 10,000 Indian workers will be recruited under a new agreement between India and Israel. The interviews are set to run until September 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:27 IST
Massive Recruitment Drive for Indian Construction Workers in Israel
  • Country:
  • India

Interviews for construction worker positions in Israel are set to take place at Aundh Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pune from September 17, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As per an agreement signed with Israel, nearly 10,000 construction workers from India will be recruited. This was disclosed by Fadnavis in a post on X.

Approximately 9,000 candidate interviews are scheduled to commence on September 17 and continue till September 25 at the Aundh-based ITI, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024