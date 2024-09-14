Massive Recruitment Drive for Indian Construction Workers in Israel

Interviews for construction worker positions in Israel are set to take place at Aundh Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pune from September 17, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As per an agreement signed with Israel, nearly 10,000 construction workers from India will be recruited. This was disclosed by Fadnavis in a post on X.

Approximately 9,000 candidate interviews are scheduled to commence on September 17 and continue till September 25 at the Aundh-based ITI, he added.

