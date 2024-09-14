Left Menu

SpiceJet Flight Cancellation Sparks Passenger Protests at Delhi Airport

SpiceJet cancelled its flight from Delhi to Darbhanga on Saturday, leading to passenger protests at the Delhi airport. A video of the protests went viral on social media. The airline cited 'unforeseen operational reasons' for the cancellation and offered passengers a full refund or alternative flight arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:54 IST
  • India

SpiceJet's cancellation of a flight from Delhi to Darbhanga on Saturday triggered passenger protests at Delhi airport. A video capturing the demonstrating passengers went viral on social media.

An airline spokesperson stated the flight SG 495 was cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

The airline has offered affected passengers a full refund or alternative flight arrangements for the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

