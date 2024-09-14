Left Menu

UK Self-Sponsorship Visa: A Game-Changer Amid Rising Salary Thresholds, Says A Y & J Solicitors

London-based legal firm A Y & J Solicitors introduces Self-Sponsorship as an alternative for those priced out of the UK's Skilled Worker visa due to rising salary thresholds. Pioneered by the firm, this method allows individuals to set up a British business and sponsor themselves for a Skilled Worker visa.

Updated: 14-09-2024 22:18 IST
Yash Dubal, Director, A Y & J Solicitors, London, UK. Image Credit: ANI
Amid shifting immigration strategies in the UK, A Y & J Solicitors highlights Self-Sponsorship as a viable alternative for those affected by increasing salary thresholds on Skilled Worker visas. The method, which allows individuals to set up British businesses and sponsor themselves, is gaining traction.

Yash Dubal, Director at A Y & J Solicitors, explained that Self-Sponsorship is designed for those who genuinely wish to establish a business in the UK. He noted that the number of Skilled Worker visas issued is expected to decline in 2024, primarily affecting lower-paying industries such as hospitality.

In 2023, the Skilled Worker route saw significant growth with nearly 200,000 visas granted, predominantly to Indian nationals. However, recent data shows a decline, emphasizing the increasing importance of professional expertise in navigating these complexities.

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

