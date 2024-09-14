UK Self-Sponsorship Visa: A Game-Changer Amid Rising Salary Thresholds, Says A Y & J Solicitors

Amid shifting immigration strategies in the UK, A Y & J Solicitors highlights Self-Sponsorship as a viable alternative for those affected by increasing salary thresholds on Skilled Worker visas. The method, which allows individuals to set up British businesses and sponsor themselves, is gaining traction.

Yash Dubal, Director at A Y & J Solicitors, explained that Self-Sponsorship is designed for those who genuinely wish to establish a business in the UK. He noted that the number of Skilled Worker visas issued is expected to decline in 2024, primarily affecting lower-paying industries such as hospitality.

In 2023, the Skilled Worker route saw significant growth with nearly 200,000 visas granted, predominantly to Indian nationals. However, recent data shows a decline, emphasizing the increasing importance of professional expertise in navigating these complexities.

