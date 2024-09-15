Left Menu

Reliance Retail Expands Trading Area in Grocery Stores to Boost Margins

Reliance Retail, India's top retailer, is expanding its trading area for non-food and general merchandise in grocery stores by 50% to enhance margins. This strategy aims to bolster their hyper-local e-commerce platform, Jiomart, connecting Smart and Smart Bazaar stores. The move targets margin improvement through strategic space allocation and category mix management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:52 IST
Reliance Retail Expands Trading Area in Grocery Stores to Boost Margins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail, the largest retailer in India, has announced a 50% increase in trading area for non-food and general merchandise in its grocery stores. This strategic move aims to boost margins and enhance the retailer's hyper-local aspirations through its e-commerce platform Jiomart, connecting Smart and Smart Bazaar stores.

According to a senior industry executive, the space revision will allow Reliance Retail to allocate more trading areas for higher-margin non-food and general merchandise items. This initiative will fill gaps in the retailer's offerings, especially in big box formats like SmartBazaar, which aims to cover the total consumption basket of a family.

Reliance Retail's EBITDA margin for the June quarter was 8.2%, with an annual margin of 8.5% for FY 2023-24. The company plans to compete with quick-commerce platforms through Jiomart by investing in technology and supply chain capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024