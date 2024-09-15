Reliance Retail Expands Trading Area in Grocery Stores to Boost Margins

Reliance Retail, the largest retailer in India, has announced a 50% increase in trading area for non-food and general merchandise in its grocery stores. This strategic move aims to boost margins and enhance the retailer's hyper-local aspirations through its e-commerce platform Jiomart, connecting Smart and Smart Bazaar stores.

According to a senior industry executive, the space revision will allow Reliance Retail to allocate more trading areas for higher-margin non-food and general merchandise items. This initiative will fill gaps in the retailer's offerings, especially in big box formats like SmartBazaar, which aims to cover the total consumption basket of a family.

Reliance Retail's EBITDA margin for the June quarter was 8.2%, with an annual margin of 8.5% for FY 2023-24. The company plans to compete with quick-commerce platforms through Jiomart by investing in technology and supply chain capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)