JSW Energy Commissions First Greenfield Wind Power Plant in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy Ltd has announced the completion of a 300 MW wind power project through its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two Limited. The plant, located in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, marks the company's first-ever greenfield wind project awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The new wind power project is set to bolster JSW Energy's renewable portfolio, aligning with their commitment to a greener and sustainable future. An additional 150 MW of wind capacity is nearing completion in Dharapuram, with 138 MW already commissioned.

Upon completion, the company's total installed capacity will stand at 7,726 MW, with 2,114 MW under construction expected by FY 2025. The current installed wind capacity is now at 2,152 MW. JSW Energy aims for a 10 GW installed capacity by FY 2025 and a target of 20 GW before 2030.

