Tragic Boat Accident in Northwest Nigeria Claims 40 Lives

A boat carrying mostly farmers capsized on a river in northwest Nigeria, drowning at least 40 people, President Bola Tinubu reported on Sunday.

The tragic accident occurred in Zamfara state as farmers were traveling to their land, according to a statement from the president. President Tinubu assured that emergency agencies have been directed to assess the incident and support victims' families.

Police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar informed The Associated Press that the accident took place on Saturday. Five individuals were rescued, but 40 remain missing. The exact number of passengers at the time of the capsizing is unknown, though the boat, often used by farmers to transport produce to markets, was reportedly overloaded.

Zamfara state frequently faces security challenges from armed groups involved in kidnapping, cattle theft, and illegal mining.

Boat accidents are common in remote Nigerian communities due to overloading and poorly maintained vessels. In August, over 20 people died in a boat accident in southern Nigeria following an engine explosion.

Local residents note that most boats lack life jackets and proper safety measures.

