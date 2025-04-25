Left Menu

Wisconsin Judge Arrested on Federal Obstruction Charges

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, on obstruction charges. The arrest is linked to an immigration arrest operation allegedly hindered by the judge. This follows a Justice Department memo urging prosecution of officials obstructing immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:49 IST
Wisconsin Judge Arrested on Federal Obstruction Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Friday that federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge on obstruction charges. His message on social media platform X, which was later deleted, highlighted evidence of the judge's involvement in obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.

The U.S. Marshals Service reported that Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, faced arrest at the courthouse this morning. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the FBI have so far been unsuccessful.

This development occurs after a memo from Emil Bove, the Justice Department's Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, urged criminal cases against local officials who impede federal immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

