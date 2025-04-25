Wisconsin Judge Arrested on Federal Obstruction Charges
FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, on obstruction charges. The arrest is linked to an immigration arrest operation allegedly hindered by the judge. This follows a Justice Department memo urging prosecution of officials obstructing immigration enforcement.
FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Friday that federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge on obstruction charges. His message on social media platform X, which was later deleted, highlighted evidence of the judge's involvement in obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.
The U.S. Marshals Service reported that Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, faced arrest at the courthouse this morning. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the FBI have so far been unsuccessful.
This development occurs after a memo from Emil Bove, the Justice Department's Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, urged criminal cases against local officials who impede federal immigration enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Implements Social Media Monitoring for Antisemitic Activity in Immigration Processes
Besides CJI, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are part of three-judge bench which will hear please against Waqf law.
US Judge Upholds Trump Immigration Registration Rule
Judge Halts Trump's Bid to Revoke Migrant Legal Status
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Bid to End Immigrant Parole Program