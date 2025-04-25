Jio's Revenue Soars with Surging Profit: A Digital Triumph
Jio Platforms, the digital division of RIL, reported a significant 25.7% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 7,022 crore in Q4 of FY25. This surge was driven by enhanced ARPU. Overall, Jio's PAT climbed by 22% in FY25, with operational revenue climbing 17% to Rs 1,28,218 crore.
- Country:
- India
Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Limited, saw its profit after tax spike to Rs 7,022 crore in the final quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, marking a robust 25.7% increase. The boost is largely attributed to a growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), according to recently released financial statements.
The platform, which had recorded a profit of Rs 5,587 crore during the same period last year, benefited from a 13.5% rise in ARPU, now sitting at Rs 206.2. Meanwhile, Jio Platforms' revenue from operations increased by 17.7% to Rs 33,986 crore in the reported quarter.
Overall, the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, was favourable for Jio, with its PAT jumping by about 22% to Rs 26,120 crore, while revenue from operations surged nearly 17% to Rs 1,28,218 crore. This growth was fueled by tariff revisions, an improving subscriber mix, and the expansion in digital services and home connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TCS net profit dips 1.6 pc to Rs 12,224 cr in March quarter; revenue rises 5.2 pc to Rs 64,479 crore: BSE filing.
Supriya Sule Advocates for Increased MP Development Funds
Indian Railways' Revenue Surge: Impact of Withdrawing Senior Citizen Concessions
Institutional Confidence in Paytm Soars Amid Q4 Stake Increases
TCS Faces Mixed Trading Despite Revenue Growth Optimism