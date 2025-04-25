Jio's Revenue Soars with Surging Profit: A Digital Triumph

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Limited, saw its profit after tax spike to Rs 7,022 crore in the final quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, marking a robust 25.7% increase. The boost is largely attributed to a growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), according to recently released financial statements.

The platform, which had recorded a profit of Rs 5,587 crore during the same period last year, benefited from a 13.5% rise in ARPU, now sitting at Rs 206.2. Meanwhile, Jio Platforms' revenue from operations increased by 17.7% to Rs 33,986 crore in the reported quarter.

Overall, the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, was favourable for Jio, with its PAT jumping by about 22% to Rs 26,120 crore, while revenue from operations surged nearly 17% to Rs 1,28,218 crore. This growth was fueled by tariff revisions, an improving subscriber mix, and the expansion in digital services and home connectivity.

