Left Menu

Centre Defends 'Waqf by User' Provision Amidst Supreme Court Scrutiny

The Centre defended the 'waqf by user' provision in the amended waqf law in the Supreme Court, warning that interference could create issues. This provision allows property to be recognized as waqf based on long-term use. Registration has been mandatory since 1923, and unregistered claims are unsustainable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:48 IST
Centre Defends 'Waqf by User' Provision Amidst Supreme Court Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government robustly defended the 'waqf by user' provision in the amended Waqf Act before the Supreme Court on Friday. It highlighted that any judicial interference could lead to an unintentional creation of a legislative regime through judicial orders, contravening Parliament's established law.

'Waqf by user' involves recognizing property as a religious or charitable endowment based on its prolonged use, even without a formal declaration by the owner. The Centre referenced objections raised by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, concerning potential issues with certain provisions, such as those related to the denotification of unregistered 'waqf by user' properties.

The ministry emphasized the longstanding legal requirement for registration of all waqfs since 1923. It rejected claims by individuals and organizations over private and public lands under 'waqf by user,' labeling these submissions unsustainable. The Centre asserted that non-registered claims cannot benefit from the statute's provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025