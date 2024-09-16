Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Revolutionizing Intercity Connectivity
The Railway Ministry has renamed the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail just before its inaugural run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the service from Bhuj railway station. The train aims to enhance connectivity, covering 359 km in 5:45 hours with nine stops, starting public service on September 17.
The Railway Ministry has renamed the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, hours before its inaugural run, according to a spokesperson.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the service from Ahmedabad, with the flag-off scheduled at the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 pm.
The Rapid Rail aims to improve intercity connectivity by covering 359 km between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours, with stops at nine stations. Public service commences September 17 from Ahmedabad, with tickets priced at Rs 455.
The Railway Ministry notes that Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will offer superior service compared to traditional suburban trains, featuring 12 coaches with ergonomic seats, air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors including ejector-based vacuum toilets.
The rapid acceleration and deceleration, alongside driving cabs at both ends, ensure efficient travel by eliminating turnaround time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
