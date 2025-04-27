Left Menu

Unity Against Terrorism: Bhujbal's Call to Action

Chhagan Bhujbal, a leader from the NCP, emphasizes the need for unity to counter terrorism, following the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.

Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent NCP leader and former minister of Maharashtra, has urged for unity among people in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His call aims to prevent the communal riots that the attackers hoped to provoke by targeting Hindus and Muslims.

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including six from Maharashtra, drawing global condemnation and widespread outrage across India. Bhujbal criticized the ongoing Hindu versus Muslim campaign, highlighting Muslim condemnation of the attack and participation in protest marches.

Bhujbal's comments also come as a response to a statement by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, urging Hindus to question shopkeepers' religions before purchasing. Eyewitnesses claimed terrorists in Pahalgam targeted Hindus by asking them to recite the Islamic declaration of faith.

