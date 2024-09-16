Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment Causes Major Rail Disruption After Heavy Rains

A goods train derailed early Monday in Sonbhadra due to debris from a nearby hill falling on the tracks after heavy rain. No casualties were reported, and train traffic was restored after the tracks were cleared. The incident resulted in a temporary disruption of train services.

Sonbhadra | Updated: 16-09-2024
  • India

Early Monday morning in Sonbhadra district, a goods train was derailed due to debris from a nearby hill falling on the tracks following heavy rainfall, railway officials reported. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Train traffic was impacted for hours, with a goods train halted at Chunar and the Jammutavi Express diverted from Garhwa. However, services resumed after the tracks were cleared of debris.

Sonbhadra station master Ajay Babu confirmed the accident and stated that railway staff quickly responded to restore the line. The debris has since been removed, and normal operations have resumed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

