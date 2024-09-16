European Shares Anticipate Federal Reserve's Rate Decision Amid Mixed Market Response

European shares started the week on a mixed note, with investors eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.1%, although Germany's market slipped by 0.2%. All attention is on the U.S. central bank's Wednesday announcement, where a 50-basis-point cut and a total easing of 120 basis points in 2024 are on the table.

Healthcare and utilities led today's sector gains, while miners experienced notable losses. Key economic indicators and remarks by European Central Bank officials will further guide market expectations.

