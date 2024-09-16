Nitin Gadkari Celebrates Launch of Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday celebrated the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train from Nagpur, expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The newly launched Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is a fully air-conditioned, semi-high-speed train that offers superior passenger amenities and enhanced safety features.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Gadkari noted that the Vande Bharat trains have become quite popular since their launch in 2019. He also emphasized the importance of modernizing Indian railway platforms for a better commuter experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)