Nitin Gadkari Celebrates Launch of Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching the Vande Bharat Express train from Nagpur, which is his hometown. At the flagging-off ceremony, he highlighted the train's popularity since its inception in 2019 and stressed the need for more such modern trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday celebrated the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train from Nagpur, expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The newly launched Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is a fully air-conditioned, semi-high-speed train that offers superior passenger amenities and enhanced safety features.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Gadkari noted that the Vande Bharat trains have become quite popular since their launch in 2019. He also emphasized the importance of modernizing Indian railway platforms for a better commuter experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

