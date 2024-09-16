Nitin Gadkari Celebrates Launch of Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching the Vande Bharat Express train from Nagpur, which is his hometown. At the flagging-off ceremony, he highlighted the train's popularity since its inception in 2019 and stressed the need for more such modern trains.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday celebrated the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train from Nagpur, expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The newly launched Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is a fully air-conditioned, semi-high-speed train that offers superior passenger amenities and enhanced safety features.
Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Gadkari noted that the Vande Bharat trains have become quite popular since their launch in 2019. He also emphasized the importance of modernizing Indian railway platforms for a better commuter experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves Rs 2,291-crore programme for strengthening agri education, management: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves Rs 2,817 cr digital agriculture mission: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet allocates Rs 860 cr for development of horticulture; Rs 1,202 cr for Krishi Vigyan Kendra: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Govt clears Kaynes' Rs 3,307 cr-proposal to set up plant to manufacture 6.3 mn chips/day in Gujarat: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves Rs 3,979-cr scheme for crop science for food, nutrition: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.