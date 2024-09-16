Kross Ltd Shares Surge Over 8% on Market Debut
Kross Ltd, an auto parts manufacturer, witnessed an 8% gain in its share price on its market debut. Initially listed at Rs 240, the stock ended at Rs 259.50 on the BSE and Rs 257.65 on the NSE. The IPO was subscribed 16.81 times, highlighting strong investor interest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:55 IST
Shares of auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd debuted on the stock market with significant gains, closing over 8% higher than the issue price of Rs 240.
The stock was listed at Rs 240 on both the BSE and NSE, soaring to Rs 271 on the BSE and Rs 270.89 on the NSE during the day before finally settling at Rs 259.50 and Rs 257.65, respectively.
Kross Ltd's market debut comes after an IPO that was subscribed 16.81 times, indicating strong investor demand. The funds raised are earmarked for machinery purchases, debt payments, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
