Kross Ltd Shares Surge Over 8% on Market Debut

Shares of auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd debuted on the stock market with significant gains, closing over 8% higher than the issue price of Rs 240.

The stock was listed at Rs 240 on both the BSE and NSE, soaring to Rs 271 on the BSE and Rs 270.89 on the NSE during the day before finally settling at Rs 259.50 and Rs 257.65, respectively.

Kross Ltd's market debut comes after an IPO that was subscribed 16.81 times, indicating strong investor demand. The funds raised are earmarked for machinery purchases, debt payments, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)