Tragic Blaze: Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives

A devastating fire erupted at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, claiming the lives of eight people, including two women, and injuring seven others. As the injured are being rushed to nearby hospitals, further details about the incident are awaited, according to State Home Minister V Anitha.

The mishap occurred around 12:45 pm, prompting local authorities and community members to assist in the recovery and transportation efforts. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock and has directed officials and Minister Anitha to ensure adequate medical care for those injured. An official release confirmed these directives.

Additionally, CM Naidu has requested a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident and expects a detailed report. Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his dismay and urged the government to provide support to the victims, instructing his party leaders to offer assistance where needed.

