Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Palm Sunday Missile Attack Devastates Community

A devastating missile attack rocked the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Palm Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 24 people, including children. The early morning strike, carried out by Russian forces, hit the city's heart as residents gathered for the holiday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, labeling it an act of terror, and appealed for an international response. "Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people," Zelenskyy said, stressing the need for global action against the perpetrators.

The horrific event casts a shadow over recent diplomatic efforts aimed at securing peace as Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers spar over violations of an agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)