Revolutionizing Healthcare: Assam's First Onco-Robotic Surgery Facility Unveiled

Assam inaugurated Northeast India's first robotic surgery facility at the State Cancer Institute, aimed at advancing cancer care with precision. Chief Minister Sarma announced the opening of this onco-robotic unit, showcasing 'Made in India' technology, with plans for similar installations in Silchar and Dibrugarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northeast India's medical landscape saw a significant advancement with the inauguration of the first robotic surgery facility at the State Cancer Institute in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Assam. The initiative was spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a formal ceremony, Sarma dedicated this pioneering onco-robotic surgery unit, which boasts state-of-the-art features designed to enhance cancer treatment across the region. The facility, described as 'Made in India,' promises low-cost, precise, and minimally invasive oncological procedures.

The government has committed to establishing similar facilities in Silchar and Dibrugarh. At a cost of Rs 14.99 crore under India's NPCDCS scheme, this system offers improved control and visualization for superior outcomes. To support this technology, nursing colleges will soon be established in all cancer hospitals to ensure skilled manpower.

