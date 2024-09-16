Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra Kick Off Annual Festive Sales

Leading e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon India have announced the commencement of their annual festive sales, set to begin on September 26. Both companies will offer early access to their paid subscribers before opening sales to the general public.

Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' (TBBD) 2024 will be available to VIP and Flipkart Plus customers starting from September 26, while the sale opens to all shoppers on September 27. The company aims to meet festival demands with same-day delivery options and an increased focus on seller rewards, aiming for a 20% hike from last year.

Amazon India is gearing up for its 'Amazon Great Indian Festival' (AGIF) beginning on September 27, with a 24-hour early access period for Prime members. Additionally, Flipkart-owned Myntra will initiate its annual sale on September 25, providing early access to loyalty program members. Expectations are high, with Myntra featuring 3.4 million styles, a 47% increase from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)