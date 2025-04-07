GUESS India Unveils First E-commerce Platform with Style and Innovation
GUESS launches its first dedicated e-commerce platform in India on February 14, 2025. The platform offers comprehensive access to GUESS's lifestyle collections, including apparel and accessories. With eco-friendly options and user-friendly features, it enhances the shopping experience and expands GUESS's reach in the Indian market.
- Country:
- United States
India welcomes a fashion revolution as GUESS launches its first dedicated e-commerce platform, www.guess.in, on February 14, 2025. This milestone marks GUESS's expansion in the Indian market, offering seamless access to its diverse range of men's and women's fashion, accessories, and more.
The digital store bridges the gap between GUESS's existing physical presence and the expanding digital needs of its Indian customers. With features like easy navigation, multiple payment options, and a 30-day return policy, the platform promises convenience and accessibility. It reflects GUESS's commitment to quality and style.
Further embodying its eco-conscious ethos, GUESS offers merchandise made from sustainable materials. As the brand enhances its connection with the Indian audience, this launch signifies a new era of fashion retail—where style, innovation, and eco-responsibility converge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
