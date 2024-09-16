Rail Disruptions in Sonbhadra and Jaunpur: Heavy Rains and Track Breakage Cause Delays

In Sonbhadra, heavy rains early on Monday led to a derailment incident involving a goods train due to debris from a nearby hill falling onto the tracks. The derailment caused hours-long disruption in rail traffic, though no casualties were reported. The tracks have since been cleared and train services have resumed.

Around 3 AM, the goods train traveling from Chunar to Chopan came in contact with the debris near the Brahmababa bridge, resulting in the derailment of its engine. Railway staff quickly responded to repairs, and train traffic was restored after clearing the debris.

Meanwhile, another disruption occurred in Jaunpur's Sultanpur rail division early Monday when a broken track was discovered. The breakage, identified after the Suheldev Express passed over the damaged segment, halted the Sadbhavna Express at Harpalganj station. Repair work lasted about two hours before services resumed.

