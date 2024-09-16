Left Menu

Rail Disruptions in Sonbhadra and Jaunpur: Heavy Rains and Track Breakage Cause Delays

The derailment of a goods train in Sonbhadra and a broken railway track in Jaunpur caused significant rail traffic disruptions early on Monday. Heavy rains led to debris falling on the tracks in Sonbhadra, while an intact rail was found broken in Jaunpur. Repairs were quickly undertaken, and traffic resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:04 IST
Rail Disruptions in Sonbhadra and Jaunpur: Heavy Rains and Track Breakage Cause Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Sonbhadra, heavy rains early on Monday led to a derailment incident involving a goods train due to debris from a nearby hill falling onto the tracks. The derailment caused hours-long disruption in rail traffic, though no casualties were reported. The tracks have since been cleared and train services have resumed.

Around 3 AM, the goods train traveling from Chunar to Chopan came in contact with the debris near the Brahmababa bridge, resulting in the derailment of its engine. Railway staff quickly responded to repairs, and train traffic was restored after clearing the debris.

Meanwhile, another disruption occurred in Jaunpur's Sultanpur rail division early Monday when a broken track was discovered. The breakage, identified after the Suheldev Express passed over the damaged segment, halted the Sadbhavna Express at Harpalganj station. Repair work lasted about two hours before services resumed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024