Noida Hosts Landmark Event on Future of Commercial Real Estate in North India

Noida, positioned as the epicenter of North India's commercial real estate growth, witnessed a significant event on September 7, 2024. Titled 'The Future of Commercial Real Estate in North India,' the forum convened industry leaders, developers, and key stakeholders to analyze the dynamic landscape of commercial real estate in the region.

The event, hosted at CRC The Flagship in Sector 140 A, Noida, was organized in collaboration with ICCPL, a leading PR and Communication firm in India's real estate sector. The forum addressed various facets of commercial real estate in North India, emphasizing Noida's strategic significance, lucrative investment avenues, and how developers are adapting to evolving market trends and consumer preferences. Namrata Kohli, a noted media professional and journalist, moderated the session, which featured renowned panelists including Manik Dhodi from Adidas, Shriram PM Monga from SRED, Muckth Dograa from DLF Limited, Ajay Rakheja from CRE Corporate Real Estate, Deepak Yadav from Shoppers Stop, and Salil Kumar from CRC Group.

The panelists engaged in extensive discussions on emerging trends, infrastructure impacts, and future prospects, particularly in Noida. Highlights included the role of technology and sustainability in shaping commercial projects. CRC Group Founder and CEO Kunal Bhalla underlined the importance of such forums, stating, 'As Noida emerges as a commercial real estate hub in North India, it is crucial for industry leaders to align their strategies with these trends.' The event concluded with a dynamic Q&A session, providing attendees with insights and strategies to harness Noida's potential for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)