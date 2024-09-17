Government Pushes for Social Security Coverage of Gig Workers via e-Shram Portal

The central government is making strides to ensure gig and platform workers are covered under various social security schemes. To facilitate this, it has invited platform aggregators to register themselves and their platform workers on the e-Shram Portal, as announced by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday.

This registration process is vital for workers to access social welfare schemes, and aggregators will assist in developing an accurate registry of beneficiaries. The Ministry has issued an advisory with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that outlines the responsibilities of aggregators, including worker registration and data updates. The e-Shram portal aims to support unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN), capturing details like name, address, occupation, and educational qualification.

Upon registration, workers will receive a UAN, granting them access to essential social security benefits. The central government, in collaboration with a few aggregators, has successfully tested API integration and is progressing with the registration process. This joint effort aims for comprehensive coverage of gig workers, with continuous collaboration between the Ministry and platform aggregators.

The guidelines also stipulate that aggregators regularly update workers' details, including work engagement and payments, and promptly report any worker exits to maintain accurate records. To assist in onboarding workers and aggregators, a toll-free helpline (14434) has been set up to offer information, guide registration, and resolve technical issues.

A meeting with the aggregators is scheduled for Wednesday, chaired by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, to sensitize and encourage participation in this initiative. The Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers, highlighting the importance of the Code on Social Security, which defines gig and platform workers in India for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)