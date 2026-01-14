Left Menu

Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

Virat Kohli, India's star cricketer, has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters after a stellar performance against New Zealand. At 37, this marks his return to number one for the first time since July 2021, surpassing former skipper Rohit Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:21 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's star cricket icon, Virat Kohli, has ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC ODI rankings for batters, reclaiming the number one spot from Rohit Sharma. This achievement follows Kohli's remarkable half-century against New Zealand in Vadodara during the series opener.

Returning to the top at age 37, Kohli secures this prestigious position for the first time since July 2021, showcasing outstanding form. His 91-ball 93 propelled India to a four-wicket victory over the Black Caps, placing him as the second-highest run-getter in men's international cricket.

Kohli's recent ODI performances include exemplary innings against top teams, demonstrating his unmatched consistency. Meanwhile, other Indian and New Zealand cricketers have also made notable gains in the rankings, highlighting a competitive cricketing landscape.

