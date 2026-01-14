President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

President Droupadi Murmu formally received credentials from several newly appointed ambassadors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, highlighting India's diplomatic engagements. Among them was Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia.

Sworn in earlier this week in New Delhi, Ambassador Gor underscored the robust ties between Tump and Modi, asserting their friendship is 'real.' He highlighted the enduring partnership between the US and India, emphasizing shared interests and the ability to resolve differences amicably.

Gor articulated his vision to elevate the bilateral relationship further, underscoring the strategic significance of uniting the world's oldest and largest democracies. With his extensive experience in political communications, Gor's appointment marks a pivotal chapter in US-India relations.

