President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from new ambassadors including the US envoy, Sergio Gor. Gor, recently sworn in, emphasized strengthening ties between India and the US. He highlighted his strong relationship with PM Modi and aims to advance bilateral relations. Gor, an established political figure, brings vast experience to his role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:20 IST
President Droupadi Murmu with Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America (Photo: X@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu formally received credentials from several newly appointed ambassadors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, highlighting India's diplomatic engagements. Among them was Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia.

Sworn in earlier this week in New Delhi, Ambassador Gor underscored the robust ties between Tump and Modi, asserting their friendship is 'real.' He highlighted the enduring partnership between the US and India, emphasizing shared interests and the ability to resolve differences amicably.

Gor articulated his vision to elevate the bilateral relationship further, underscoring the strategic significance of uniting the world's oldest and largest democracies. With his extensive experience in political communications, Gor's appointment marks a pivotal chapter in US-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

