India-EU FTA Talks to Resume Next Week Amid Core Trade Discussions

The upcoming round of negotiations for an India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) is scheduled from September 23-27 in Delhi, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal announced on Tuesday. During these talks, both parties will address core trade issues encompassing Goods, Services, Investment, and Government Procurement. Key rules such as Rules of Origin, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS), technical barriers to trade (TBT), and Trade Remedies will also be discussed.

This phase of negotiations will continue to address concerns from Indian stakeholders, particularly regarding the EU's sustainability measures, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and deforestation. Talks for the India-EU FTA were officially re-launched on June 17, 2022, and have so far included eight rounds covering 23 policy areas and chapters, with the eighth round in June featuring 90 technical sessions on 21 policy areas.

Meanwhile, talks on an India-UK FTA are also advancing. An Indian delegation visited the UK in April and May to address outstanding issues in both goods and services sectors. A virtual meeting between Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds occurred on July 11, 2024, to discuss next steps. The ministers also convened during the G7 Trade Summit in Italy in July, with Goyal expressing optimism about the rapid progress in negotiations with the UK.

