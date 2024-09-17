São Tomé and Príncipe Investment Forum to Boost Trade, Investment, and Economic Growth

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the Government of São Tomé and Príncipe and the Promotion, Commerce, and Investment Agency (APCI), is hosting the "São Tomé and Príncipe Investment Forum" from September 17-19 at Hotel Praia, São Tomé. The forum aims to attract approximately 150 participants and showcase key investment opportunities and projects across the country.

The event will feature business-to-business (B2B) engagements, joint ventures, public-private partnerships, and opportunities for private sector business deals. It will facilitate direct interactions between potential investors from Africa and the diaspora with the São Tomé and Príncipe government and private sector.

Key sectors highlighted for investment include tourism, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure, logistics, and energy. The forum also aims to enhance São Tomé and Príncipe's capacity to produce value-added goods and services that can be traded under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

H.E. Patrice Emery Trovoada, Prime Minister and Head of the Government of São Tomé and Príncipe, emphasized the significance of the forum: “This investment forum is a pivotal step in unlocking our nation’s economic potential and fostering connections with the global business community. By attracting strategic investments and partnerships, we are positioning our country as a key player in Africa’s trade landscape, ready to leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

Mr. Eric Monchu Intong, Acting Group Managing Director of Client Relations at Afreximbank, remarked: “Afreximbank is committed to empowering São Tomé and Príncipe through its programmes and facilities needed to foster sustainable growth. This forum offers a unique opportunity for global and African investors to explore investment opportunities in one of Africa’s most promising and strategically located markets, endowed with high-return investment-friendly sectors.”

The forum builds on previous engagements, including a 2023 roadshow by Afreximbank in São Tomé and Príncipe and a State Visit by Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank. Following these initiatives, the Bank extended a US$ 12 million credit facility to the Government via the Central Bank of São Tomé and Príncipe and agreed to provide technical assistance and capacity building to support the country’s economic development.

The São Tomé and Príncipe Investment Forum represents a significant step towards attracting international investment, fostering economic growth, and integrating the country into the broader African trade network.