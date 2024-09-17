Left Menu

CCI Approves Naspers Ventures' Acquisition of Stake in Vastu Housing Finance Corp Ltd

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 20:15 IST
Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited is a financial institution specializing in home loans, home extension loans, plot and construction loans, and loans against property, as well as micro and SME loans. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Naspers Ventures B.V. for its proposed acquisition of a stake in Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited (VHFCL).

Naspers Ventures B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Prosus N.V., is an investment holding company primarily engaged in providing direct and indirect equity and debt funding. The proposed transaction involves acquiring less than 10% of the equity shareholding in VHFCL, based on a fully diluted basis.

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited is a financial institution specializing in home loans, home extension loans, plot and construction loans, and loans against property, as well as micro and SME loans. VHFCL also has a subsidiary, Vastu Finserve India Private Limited, which offers a range of financial products including car loans, commercial vehicle loans, tractor loans, and construction equipment loans.

The acquisition will provide Naspers Ventures with a minority stake in VHFCL, supporting its strategic investment interests.  

