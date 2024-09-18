China Vows to Protect Foreign Nationals After Stabbing Incident
China's foreign ministry assures the safety of foreign nationals following a stabbing incident at a Japanese school in Shenzhen. The suspect was detained, and the injured student hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing.
China will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of foreign nationals in the country, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. The statement follows a stabbing incident involving a student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen earlier in the day.
According to Lin Jian, who addressed the incident during a regular news conference in Beijing, the attacker was immediately detained. The injured pupil was transported to a hospital for treatment, he added.
Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, which took place in the southern Chinese city.
