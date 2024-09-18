China Vows to Protect Foreign Nationals After Stabbing Incident

China will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of foreign nationals in the country, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. The statement follows a stabbing incident involving a student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen earlier in the day.

According to Lin Jian, who addressed the incident during a regular news conference in Beijing, the attacker was immediately detained. The injured pupil was transported to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, which took place in the southern Chinese city.

(With inputs from agencies.)