China Vows to Protect Foreign Nationals After Stabbing Incident

China's foreign ministry assures the safety of foreign nationals following a stabbing incident at a Japanese school in Shenzhen. The suspect was detained, and the injured student hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 18-09-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 13:06 IST
China Vows to Protect Foreign Nationals After Stabbing Incident
China will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of foreign nationals in the country, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. The statement follows a stabbing incident involving a student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen earlier in the day.

According to Lin Jian, who addressed the incident during a regular news conference in Beijing, the attacker was immediately detained. The injured pupil was transported to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, which took place in the southern Chinese city.

