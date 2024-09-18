Left Menu

Heartwarming Aid Event by IYDF and Adfinity Techwave Brings Joy to Cuttack's Adruta Children's Home

On September 18, IYDF and Adfinity Techwave Pvt Ltd organized a touching aid event in Cuttack's Shaikh Bazar. The event provided educational and daily living supplies to children at Adruta Children's Home and engaged them in interactive activities, fostering joy and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:06 IST
Heartwarming Aid Event by IYDF and Adfinity Techwave Brings Joy to Cuttack's Adruta Children's Home
IYDF and Adfinity Techwave Pvt Ltd Join Hands: Bringing Hope and Care to Adruta Children's Home in Cuttack. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IYDF and Adfinity Techwave Pvt Ltd hosted a significant aid event on September 18 in Shaikh Bazar, Cuttack, Odisha. The event aimed to provide essential educational and living supplies to children at Adruta Children's Home, coupled with interactive activities to bring joy and support.

Under the organization of Adfinity Techwave Pvt Ltd's founder, Aditya Sankar Mohapatra, and with participation from 25 children, the event delivered a wide range of supplies. Items included notebooks, pens, and food supplies such as rice and biscuits, along with fun items like badminton rackets and chocolates.

The event saw active participation from volunteers including members of the Rotaract Club Barabati. They bonded with the children through interactive games like 'Guess Who I Am.' Aditya Sankar Mohapatra emphasized the significance of the small efforts that brought immense joy to the children, underscoring a continued commitment to social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024