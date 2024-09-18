Heartwarming Aid Event by IYDF and Adfinity Techwave Brings Joy to Cuttack's Adruta Children's Home

IYDF and Adfinity Techwave Pvt Ltd hosted a significant aid event on September 18 in Shaikh Bazar, Cuttack, Odisha. The event aimed to provide essential educational and living supplies to children at Adruta Children's Home, coupled with interactive activities to bring joy and support.

Under the organization of Adfinity Techwave Pvt Ltd's founder, Aditya Sankar Mohapatra, and with participation from 25 children, the event delivered a wide range of supplies. Items included notebooks, pens, and food supplies such as rice and biscuits, along with fun items like badminton rackets and chocolates.

The event saw active participation from volunteers including members of the Rotaract Club Barabati. They bonded with the children through interactive games like 'Guess Who I Am.' Aditya Sankar Mohapatra emphasized the significance of the small efforts that brought immense joy to the children, underscoring a continued commitment to social responsibility.

