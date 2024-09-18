Left Menu

India Eases Green Areca Nut Import Norms from Bhutan

India has authorized the import of fresh (green) areca nut from Bhutan without the minimum import price condition through specific land customs stations. This decision follows a 2022 mandate allowing 17,000 tonnes of import annually. The measure relaxes the previous 2017 price safeguard for domestic farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has officially allowed the import of fresh (green) areca nuts from Bhutan without the minimum import price (MIP) condition through the land customs stations (LCS) of Hatisar in Odisha and Darranga in Assam, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

In September 2022, the Indian government approved the import of 17,000 tonnes of green areca nuts from Bhutan annually without adhering to the MIP condition. This decision contrasted with a 2017 policy imposing a minimum price of Rs 251 per kilogram to protect domestic farmers. By 2018, the government allowed areca nut imports in any form if priced above Rs 251 per kg.

The DGFT stated, 'In addition to the existing two ports, the import of 17,000 tonnes of fresh (green) areca nuts without the minimum import price condition from Bhutan shall also be allowed through LCS Hatisar and LCS Darranga.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

