India Eases Green Areca Nut Import Norms from Bhutan

India has officially allowed the import of fresh (green) areca nuts from Bhutan without the minimum import price (MIP) condition through the land customs stations (LCS) of Hatisar in Odisha and Darranga in Assam, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

In September 2022, the Indian government approved the import of 17,000 tonnes of green areca nuts from Bhutan annually without adhering to the MIP condition. This decision contrasted with a 2017 policy imposing a minimum price of Rs 251 per kilogram to protect domestic farmers. By 2018, the government allowed areca nut imports in any form if priced above Rs 251 per kg.

The DGFT stated, 'In addition to the existing two ports, the import of 17,000 tonnes of fresh (green) areca nuts without the minimum import price condition from Bhutan shall also be allowed through LCS Hatisar and LCS Darranga.'

(With inputs from agencies.)