India Aims to Boost Alcoholic Beverage Exports with Government Support

India could achieve $1 billion in alcoholic beverage exports with adequate support from the Centre and state governments, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) on Wednesday.

CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer stressed that enhancing ease of doing business for the sector is crucial at both government levels. He cited areas such as bottling, branding, transport permits, and online paperwork as needing focused attention.

With existing exports at $389 million for 2023-24, Iyer described the $1 billion target as 'ambitious, but possible,' and suggested state-specific export policies, flexible packing sizes, minimal label registration fees, and incentives for exhibitions as essential steps. Collaboration with Indian Missions abroad, airline operators, and duty-free shops could also bolster domestic brand promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)