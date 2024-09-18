DailyObjects Raises $10 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Operations
D2C design and lifestyle brand DailyObjects has secured $10 million in Series B funding led by 360 ONE Asset and existing investor Roots Ventures. The funds will be used to expand distribution channels, innovate products, grow the team, and scale manufacturing capacity. Founded in 2012, the company has experienced significant growth.
- Country:
- India
D2C design and lifestyle brand DailyObjects announced on Wednesday that it has raised $10 million in a Series B funding round led by 360 ONE Asset.
The round also garnered investment from existing backer Roots Ventures.
With the fresh capital, the company plans to enhance its distribution channels, drive product innovation, expand its team, and increase manufacturing capacity.
Founded in 2012 by Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha, the Gurugram-based firm has reported over threefold growth in the past four years.
The company is also looking to bolster its R&D efforts for designing tech accessories and bags, focusing on product differentiation through innovative materials.
''We are geared up for a larger footprint, with expanded manufacturing capacity and increased inventory aligned with business needs,'' said Saurav Adlakha, co-founder and COO of DailyObjects.
''From product planning to after-sales, all operations are in-house, allowing us to stay close to customers, maintain agility, optimize our product portfolio, and control costs,'' he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha's Pre-Election Jute Bag Distribution and Financial Aid: A Closer Look
Govt Launches Onion Retail Sale at ₹35 per Kg to Curb Food Inflation, Begins Nationwide Distribution
BJP Turmoil in Gurgaon: Resignations Rock Ticket Distribution
Former Haryana Minister Karan Dev Kamboj Resigns From BJP Over Ticket Distribution
Transnet Freight Rail Partners with Petredec to Improve Gas Distribution