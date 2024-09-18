DailyObjects Raises $10 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Operations

D2C design and lifestyle brand DailyObjects announced on Wednesday that it has raised $10 million in a Series B funding round led by 360 ONE Asset.

The round also garnered investment from existing backer Roots Ventures.

With the fresh capital, the company plans to enhance its distribution channels, drive product innovation, expand its team, and increase manufacturing capacity.

Founded in 2012 by Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha, the Gurugram-based firm has reported over threefold growth in the past four years.

The company is also looking to bolster its R&D efforts for designing tech accessories and bags, focusing on product differentiation through innovative materials.

''We are geared up for a larger footprint, with expanded manufacturing capacity and increased inventory aligned with business needs,'' said Saurav Adlakha, co-founder and COO of DailyObjects.

''From product planning to after-sales, all operations are in-house, allowing us to stay close to customers, maintain agility, optimize our product portfolio, and control costs,'' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)