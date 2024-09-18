Tupperware's Struggle: From Iconic Storage to Bankruptcy

Tupperware Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Tuesday, citing mounting losses and fading demand for its once-iconic food storage containers.

The brand rose to fame in the 1950s through 'Tupperware parties', promoting empowerment and independence among post-war generation women. However, it now faces competition from rivals offering cheaper, eco-friendly alternatives.

CEO Laurie Goldman acknowledged the company's financial woes, which have been exacerbated by a challenging macroeconomic environment and liquidity constraints. Efforts are underway to secure court approval to continue sales and explore a potential sale process.

External pressures, including increased labor, freight, and raw material costs post-pandemic, have hit Tupperware hard. The company's stock volatility during the 'meme stocks' phenomenon in 2021 illustrated its precarious financial position.

With assets estimated between $500 million and $1 billion against liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion, Tupperware plans to restructure its debt and explore strategic options with help from Moelis & Co.

(With inputs from agencies.)