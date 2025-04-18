Tragic Leap: Family's Financial Woes Lead to Fatal Decision in Surat

A tragic incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, as a family of three reportedly committed suicide by leaping into the Tapi river. The local police revealed on Friday that the family was grappling with severe financial difficulties, including losses in the stock market and an outstanding personal loan, which drove them to this extreme action.

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Prajapati, his wife Sarita, and their 12-year-old son Vraj. Kamrej police station inspector AD Chavda stated that the couple, plagued by financial distress and Sarita's ongoing mental health treatment, left their home on Thursday night. Their bodies were discovered on Friday morning by a passerby near the Galteshwar temple bridge.

Vipul Prajapati, originally from Bhavnagar but residing in Surat, struggled with employment instability, working sporadically as a factory laborer and diamond worker. The authorities identified the family through Aadhar cards left on the bridge, leading to the conclusion that financial despair prompted this heartbreaking event.

