TTML's Financial Woes Persist Amid Declining Revenue
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a reduced loss of Rs 306.42 crore for Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 309.34 crore in the previous year. Annual revenue rose 9.7% to Rs 1,308.04 crore, yet losses widened to Rs 1,276.78 crore. Legal petitions regarding AGR dues remain unresolved.
- Country:
- India
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has reported a narrowed loss for the January-March quarter of FY 2024-25, marking an improvement to Rs 306.42 crore from Rs 309.34 crore recorded a year prior, according to a recent regulatory filing.
Despite an annual increase of 9.7% in revenue to Rs 1,308.04 crore, the telecom company's yearly losses widened to Rs 1,276.78 crore, up from Rs 1,227.53 crore in the preceding fiscal. Quarterly revenue, however, saw a decline of around 5% to Rs 308.27 crore.
TTML's financial difficulties are compounded by legal setbacks, as their curative petition concerning adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues was rejected by the Supreme Court on August 30, 2024. A joint review application with Tata Teleservices also failed on January 28, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
