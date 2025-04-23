Left Menu

TTML's Financial Woes Persist Amid Declining Revenue

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a reduced loss of Rs 306.42 crore for Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 309.34 crore in the previous year. Annual revenue rose 9.7% to Rs 1,308.04 crore, yet losses widened to Rs 1,276.78 crore. Legal petitions regarding AGR dues remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:17 IST
TTML's Financial Woes Persist Amid Declining Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has reported a narrowed loss for the January-March quarter of FY 2024-25, marking an improvement to Rs 306.42 crore from Rs 309.34 crore recorded a year prior, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Despite an annual increase of 9.7% in revenue to Rs 1,308.04 crore, the telecom company's yearly losses widened to Rs 1,276.78 crore, up from Rs 1,227.53 crore in the preceding fiscal. Quarterly revenue, however, saw a decline of around 5% to Rs 308.27 crore.

TTML's financial difficulties are compounded by legal setbacks, as their curative petition concerning adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues was rejected by the Supreme Court on August 30, 2024. A joint review application with Tata Teleservices also failed on January 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025