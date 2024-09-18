Coocaa Unveils Spectacular Festival Offers During Flipkart's Big Billion Days

Coocaa, the globally renowned smart TV brand and Guinness World Record holder for exceptional sales, is rolling out its most exciting offer yet for Flipkart's Big Billion Days. The promotion runs from September 16th to October 31st, 2024, and offers customers special prices on all Coocaa TVs. Additionally, buyers will have the opportunity to enter the 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' lucky draw, with a grand prize of a car to be announced post-Diwali.

Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the offer, stating, "The 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' is our way of celebrating grandly with our customers during this festive season. With incredible offers and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a car, we aim to make Coocaa TVs the ultimate choice for home entertainment." Ranjan further highlighted Coocaa's commitment to innovation and quality, emphasizing the brand's state-of-the-art features such as matte screens, Dolby Atmos sound, and the intuitive Google TV interface.

With over 30 years of technological innovation, Coocaa has solidified its position as a global leader in smart TV technology. The company operates 6 research and development centers, serves 9 global markets, and has over 350 service centers across India. Coocaa's accolades include 25 global design awards and international recognition for quality and innovation, underscored by record-breaking sales of 52,672 units.

Coocaa TVs are designed to provide an enhanced home viewing experience with advanced features like Google TV for user-friendly content access, matte screens that reduce glare, and eye protection technologies like Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free. The TVs also deliver a high-quality audio-visual experience with Dolby Atmos sound and HDR+ technology, ensuring superior performance and viewer comfort. The 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' offer allows customers to enjoy lucrative deals and participate in a thrilling lucky draw. Buying a Coocaa TV from September 16th to October 31st, 2024 on Flipkart automatically enters customers into the draw for a chance to win a car, with the winner revealed post-Diwali. Exclusive launch prices, such as the 43C3U Plus model starting at Rs12,999, make Coocaa TVs an ideal choice for those seeking advanced home entertainment at a great value.

