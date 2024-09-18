Left Menu

BHEL Pays Final Dividend of Rs 55 Crore for 2023-24

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 to the Government of India. The total dividend paid to shareholders amounted to over Rs 87 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:34 IST
BHEL Pays Final Dividend of Rs 55 Crore for 2023-24
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday announced it has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 to the government.

A cheque for the final dividend on the 63.17 per cent equity held by the Government of India was handed over to H. D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL, according to the company's statement.

The total dividend distributed to BHEL's shareholders for the year 2023-24 totaled over Rs 87 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024