BHEL Pays Final Dividend of Rs 55 Crore for 2023-24
State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 to the Government of India. The total dividend paid to shareholders amounted to over Rs 87 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:34 IST
State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday announced it has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 to the government.
A cheque for the final dividend on the 63.17 per cent equity held by the Government of India was handed over to H. D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL, according to the company's statement.
The total dividend distributed to BHEL's shareholders for the year 2023-24 totaled over Rs 87 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
