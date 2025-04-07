Indian Real Estate Faces 3% Decline in Private Equity: Anarock Report

Private equity investments in Indian real estate have witnessed a 3% decline, reaching USD 3.7 billion last fiscal, as reported by real estate consultant Anarock. This decrease is primarily linked to lower investments in office spaces, amid a complex global macroeconomic landscape.

According to Anarock Capital's latest data, foreign investors contributed to 84% of these investments, with a notable drop observed in the office complex segment. Expert comments point to a strategic shift toward warehousing and quality assets, considering the high interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

Industry insiders like Binitha Dalal emphasize the matured market recalibration and long-term value focus. Despite global challenges, experts suggest that India's real estate maintains its momentum, signaling resilient investment opportunities in future capital deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)