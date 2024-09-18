Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy: A Historic Brand's Struggle

Tupperware Brands, the trailblazer in food storage solutions, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Orlando, Florida-based company plans to continue its operations during bankruptcy proceedings and seeks court approval for a sale to safeguard its iconic brand.

Tupperware's financial woes have been mounting, despite a brief sales revival during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales have steadily declined since 2018 due to increasing competition, and the company has struggled to remain afloat, with recent securities filings pointing to substantial liquidity challenges.

Tupperware reported over $1.2 billion in total debts and $679.5 million in assets. Its stock has plummeted 75% this year. The brand, rooted in 1946 and famous for Tupperware parties, aims to transform into a digital-first company while maintaining its consultant-based sales model.

(With inputs from agencies.)