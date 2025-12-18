Ukraine Seals Landmark $2.6 Billion Debt Restructuring Deal
Ukraine has successfully restructured $2.6 billion of growth-linked debt, a milestone in its efforts to emerge from sovereign default following Russia's invasion. The deal replaces costly GDP warrants with new bonds, offering financial stability and cost savings for post-war recovery.
Ukraine has finalized a major financial deal, restructuring $2.6 billion of growth-linked debt, crucial for the country's recovery from sovereign default. The agreement witnessed overwhelming support from creditors, with 99% opting for a bonds-and-cash swap.
This restructuring, surpassing the required 75% threshold, allows Ukraine to eliminate its complex and costly GDP warrants, a necessary step highlighted by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. The warrants, linked to Ukraine's economic growth, have been deemed a fiscal risk in post-war economic scenarios.
The new deal provides creditors with $3.5 billion of C bonds maturing in 2032. Ukraine's strategic step is expected to enhance its public finances, paving the way for re-entry into international markets and stabilizing its economy amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
